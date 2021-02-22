Why News Reporting Is About Clarity, Not ‘Poetic Flights of Fancy’

True, it does try to address those aspects of life that cannot be reduced to clear statements. This sometimes gives it the impression of ambiguity, particularly in the readings of critics who do not want to face up to privileges. Transparent statements are not the only way to avoid real thinking.

We have long known the mutual and mutually structuring relationship of ‘language’ to ‘reality.’ Not everything can be communicated in statement-like language, and sometimes, the very act of putting it all into language distorts the reality out there. Moreover, reality always impacts on and changes language, which also means that what I write might not be exactly the same as what you read in a different space.