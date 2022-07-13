Social Media, Don’t Be Silly! Indian Economy Is Not Going the Sri Lanka Way

(This is a two-part article analysing the wide comparisons being drawn between the Indian and Sri Lankan economies. While India does face some red flags of its own, it's not going the Sri Lanka way. You can read the second part here.)

Given how Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is grabbing global headlines, much of the social media commentary seems to be drawing comparisons between Sri Lanka’s externally driven debt-trap explosion to India’s current macroeconomic situation, or its own debt position.

Yes, India’s external debt and government debt appear to be high relative to Sri Lanka and as per acceptable macro standards. However, the level of foreign currency reserves reflects how any such comparative inductions – at least on the external sector side – are obviously misplaced. India’s high debt-to-GDP ratio is also fuelled by non-governmental compositions of debt holdings: in the form of corporate debt and household debt (though imposing a different kind of risk).