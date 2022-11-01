Can India Devise Systems to Secure Military From Smartphones and Data Hack?

All this is precious personal data that is sought after by both corporations and governments, the former for commercial purposes and the latter for surveillance. Let us briefly look at how this data is harvested.

Smartphone manufacturers collect personal data that is shared with business partners. The operating system (OS) on the phone, Android or IOS, is also collecting personal data. A 2021 study by Prof. Doug Leith at Trinity College Dublin with Dr. Paul Patras and Haoyu Liu at the University of Edinburgh found that the Android variants on Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Huawei handsets were sending significant amounts of data back to the developers, and third parties such as Google and other companies with pre-installed apps such as Microsoft, Facebook, and LinkedIn. The users had no way to opt out of this data collection.

Governments, too, collect personal data. This is being done for law enforcement, preventing crime, and improving the delivery of services. These are all legitimate functions and are subject to judicial oversight.

However, there are no such restrictions when it comes to collecting information about citizens in other countries in the guise of intelligence gathering.