Sikkimese Nepalis Aren't 'Foreigners': Stop Hurting My Community Again and Again

"Sikkim was merged but it will not be submerged."

These words uttered by Nar Bahadur Bhandari, the first Sikkimese Nepali to hold the post of Chief Minister of Sikkim, have guided the political narrative in our state ever since it joined the Indian Union in 1975.

After him, five others have held the post of the chief minister – and all of them belong to the community.

I am also a part of the Sikkimese Nepali community. More specifically, I belong to the Newar community among the Sikkimese Nepalis, and I come from a line of Taksaris (a part of the Sikkimese Nepali aristocracy, who were the landed class and ruling elite of the erstwhile Himalayan kingdom).

The Taksari Newars are only a minor faction of the vast Sikkimese Nepali community.