Sidhu Moose Wala Murdered: Can Punjab’s AAP Govt Justify Security Withdrawals?

Since the Intelligence Bureau, which comes under the Centre, allegedly had information about Sidhu being the target of gangsters, the role of the Central government would also come into question. The Ministry of Home Affairs on its website says that state governments are “constantly sensitised” by the Ministry regarding the threat perceptions of individuals from time to time. In this case, both the Centre and the state would have to clear the air on whether any kind of information was exchanged between them.

The Punjab government would have to come clean on whether it had the state intelligence’s nod before it withdrew security, or whether the requisite procedure of threat calculation was undertaken before the move was announced. Even if it had a green signal, the government will have to accept a clear case of intelligence failure on the part of the government.