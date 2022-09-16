'Siddique Kappan Is My Best Friend, We Are Very Proud Of Him', Says His Wife

Siddique Kappan and Raihanath Kappan.
Deeksha Malhotra/ The Quint
Siddique Kappan is not just my husband, but also my best friend. What I love the most is how we could talk about everything. We would sit for hours talking about everything and nothing. We are both very sensitive and get emotional about everything. Even Kappan gets close to everybody and is very attached.
He is also best friends with our children. My son and he would spend hours talking about their shared passion: football. But now his thinking has completely changed. My children's dreams have changed. My daughter is quite angered by all this. My daughter asks me every day if he has got bail in UAPA and PMLA cases. She reads all the newspapers and when she learns that a person charged under UAPA is being released, she saves that news clipping, to understand under what circumstances did they got the bail.
My daughter always wanted to become a teacher and now she just wants to become an advocate to fight for her father and people like him. She was told to speak during Independence Day. I didn't know what can Kappan’s daughter speak on freedom. My daughter got very perturbed and said she will talk about her father. I helped her write it and then she recited it at school.
Kappan would ask me if the kids are being insulted by friends and neighbours. I would always pacify him saying that everyone here knows the truth and stands by him. So, there's nothing to worry about.
My children are broken seeing how their father has been subject to such torture. But they are proud to be Siddique Kappan's kids. We are all very very proud of him and have absolutely no embarrassment in admitting that.
The Supreme Court granted bail to Kappan on 9 September, but now we are waiting for the PMLA hearing scheduled for 19 September, on the charges levelled against hm by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
There is no incriminating evidence against him so there is no strong case against him. This must fall flat soon. ED is accusing him based on this Rs 45000-odd deposit. There is no case, so they are spinning lies to build a case. Kappan deposited Kappan's money in Kappan's account so how is that wrong? And how can an experienced journalist be accused of illegal activities for depositing money in his own account.
I am a regular housewife who knew only to take care of the affairs of the house. Our entire family has never gone to the police station or court. We don't even know how that works. Even Kappan has not gone to the police except for working on stories. I never understood all this when it happened. But since his arrest, I speak to my lawyer every day to understand what UAPA, PMLA, sedition and other terms mean. It has become my everyday ritual now.
All local reporters and journalist unions have been extremely supportive. Kappan is a very soft-spoken man and doesn't have a hot temper at all. He is loved by all, especially for his calmness. A news reporter called me and told me how he couldn't contain his tears when he reported on bail being granted to Kappan. While we are surrounded by friends and well-wishers there are also so many strangers out there praying and wishing for his release.
I may be putting up a strong front, but I am actually very hurt by all of this. There are so many days I feel like collapsing but I am determined to stay strong and power through this
My man isn't with me. So then what's the purpose of this life?
(The author is the wife of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested in October 2020 by the UP Police. This is an as-told-to account, in conversation with Smitha TK.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)