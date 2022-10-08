Should India Worry About Signals From Pakistan Army Chief's Visit to the US?

The actual visit in Washington began even more positively with the COAS choosing to announce his impending retirement at a meet at the Pakistan Embassy before embarking for his formal visits.

He then claimed that the armed forces had distanced themselves from politics and wanted to remain so. That’s a claim that was full of holes even before it was made. Just days earlier, senior PTI leader Ishaq Khakwani claimed on television that the party held a meeting with Gen Bajwa at the presidency, facilitated by President Alvi. This was more or less confirmed by the President himself. So much for staying away from politics.

In other remarks at the Embassy, Bajwa prioritised mending the Pakistani economy, noting that ‘There could be no diplomacy either without a strong economy’. He’s absolutely right. But, back home, a Finance Minister was removed because he had to report to two centres of power—the Prime Minister and his patron Nawaz Sharif in London.

He later observed ruefully that Pakistan was a 'One percent republic' where the elite one percent controlled the country. He also made the startling disclosure that the Imran Khan government had distributed some Rs 580 billion to this one per cent, and further that a certain rich conglomerate had asked for his support for setting up a 500,000-tonne factory of polypropylene with a 20pc duty protection for 20 years, citing inability to compete with the Chinese. Though none of this is uncommon in South Asia, the point is that the Pakistani economy is a leaking ship. US refinancing efforts cannot even hope to ever plug that.