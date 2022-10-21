India Shouldn’t Dismiss Global Hunger Index Report And Focus on Policies Instead

GHI, using Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and country-published data, has assigned scores to an overall of 121 countries and on each of the four building block benchmarks— child mortality (proportion of children dying before the age 5), child stunting (low height for the age which measures low birth weight and poor nutrition in first 1000 days), child- wasting (low weight for the height which indicates acute undernutrition until children complete 5 years) and undernourishment (which measures general undernutrition).

Stunting and wasting of children together has 1/3rd weight with child mortality and general undernourishment accounting for the rest 1/3rd of each. The Weighted score of these four benchmarks is the overall GHI score of a country.

To capture absolute and relative state of under-nourishment, the scores are classified in five segments. Extremely alarming (GHI score ≥50) makes the worst reading. Alarming (between 35-50) and Serious (between 20-35) also underline a quite unflattering situation. Moderate (between 10-20) indicates good progress and low (≤10) a satisfactory position.