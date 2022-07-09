Shinzo Abe: For Japan’s Longest-Serving PM, India Was an All-Important Ally

Shinzo Abe (67), who served as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020, was assassinated on Friday in the western Japanese city of Nara while giving a campaign speech for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. This was a stunning development in a country known for its stringent rules on the possession of guns.

Abe was one of the most consequential prime ministers of post-war Japan. His record-setting term brought political stability to Japan, which had seen a quick succession of prime ministers earlier. It also pushed the country to play a greater role in regional and global politics and take a more active approach towards its own defence issues.