Shillong Violence: On Independence Day, Rule of Law Collapses

The Meghalaya High Court had in an order in 2015, directed that media should not report on bandh calls from banned outfits. For now, the media finds itself between a rock and hard place.

Intrigued by who Sainkupar Nongtraw is and the tone and tenor of his missives, The Shillong Times deputed two of their reporters to meet with Bah Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the longest serving cadre of the HNLC, its founder member and general secretary until his surrender in October 2018 at his residence on Thursday, 12 August.

The reporters went there and met with his family members but were told that Cheris was not at home. They managed to get his mobile number and sent it to this writer. I called up Cheris twice and also sent him a message that I needed to talk to him. He never replied to the calls or the message.

When I heard that he was shot in what is euphemistically termed as “police shooting in private defense” because Cheris came at them with a knife, I was shell-shocked. For some reason, it became a very personal thing.

In the past this writer, who was then an activist had along with other like-minded colleagues, formed an organisation called “Shillong We Care,” in 1998.