Sheila Dikshit’s Last Drive on Barapullah: A Road She Fought For

KM Chandrasekhar, Cabinet Secretary, TKA Nair, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister sought an urgent appointment with Sheilaji, to discuss the crisis of the Games Village. It was otherwise under the jurisdiction of the DDA under the Ministry of Urban Development. Delhi government, technically, had no role in its construction or upkeep.

She promptly agreed and took us all straight to the Village at four in the afternoon, her Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and other officers in tow. We went and saw the state of affairs of the accommodation. Being on the river bed, water had seeped into the basements. There were mosquitoes, rats, and cockroaches everywhere. That damp smell and even more dampening television activism convinced me that the Games were doomed and might even get canceled.