IndiaTogether: Govt Must Go Beyond Hashtags To Improve Our Image

The government’s response took three parallel forms. First, the Ministry of External Affairs, whose job is to deal with governments, diplomats and the world public, issued a statement bristling with indignation. Second, prominent ministers, including two who were former diplomats, issued tweets echoing the MEA statement. Third, as Rihanna was joined by a gaggle of other Western boldface names, notably teenage environmental crusader Greta Thunberg, the government wheeled out a cabal of Indian celebrities, mainly movie stars and cricketers, to tweet their defiance of the foreigners.

This reaction was embarrassing at multiple levels.

First, it really isn’t the job of the official MEA spokesman, whose every word is meant to send signals to chancelleries around the world on hot-button issues facing Indian foreign policy, to react to Rihanna. To decry her one-sentence tweet as neither “accurate nor responsible” — you want a pop singer to be “accurate” and “responsible”? — was bad enough. To respond to her six-word query (“Why aren’t we talking about this?”) with a six-paragraph rejoinder garnished with two facile hashtags, #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, was, to put it mildly, worse.

For a Ministry that wants to be taken seriously by governments around the world to huffily tell celebrities that the facts on the issue must be ascertained before rushing to comment — and sniffily urge them to resist the “temptation” of sensationalist social media hashtags — was, in the words of former Home Minister P Chidambaram, “puerile”.