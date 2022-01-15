Not The Terms Virat Deserved to Exit On: Shashi Tharoor

Kohli has been – I find it hard to write “was” -- a hugely impressive captain. He was marked for his leadership qualities as a teenager, but with growing maturity and responsibility have come a gravitas and sensitivity that balance his exuberant confidence. He leads by example, not just by scoring runs but by never ceasing to try to direct the game. He is everywhere on the field, exhorting his fielders, advising his bowlers, setting the placings, shining the ball himself, a restless blur of energy wanting to be involved in every single ball and unwilling to cede the slightest advantage to his opponent.

Kohli’s winning percentage of 59% in his 68 Tests as captain is already the best ever for any Indian who has captained the side more than five times. His own performance has a lot to do with those results: he is the only Test player in the history of the game to have scored three consecutive centuries in his first three innings as captain.

Above all is his manifest commitment to his team that has been a hallmark of his career ever since he battled to save his Delhi side in a Ranji game a few hours after his father passed away. He is a player who consistently puts the team first. It is inspiring to see the genuine pleasure he takes in his teammates’ accomplishments. Every landmark reached by an Indian batsman features the skipper rising enthusiastically in the pavilion. Kohli has been a captain whose commitment to his team is absolute.