What India’s Ajit Doval & Pakistan’s Moeed Are Eyeing at SCO Meet

It seems like all matters are moving along rather quickly.

In Delhi, the buzz is about talks between the Centre and the Gupkar Alliance—the grouping of political parties in Kashmir.

Several hundred miles away, Indian officials seem to have made a quiet visit to Qatar to talk to the Taliban leadership there.

On an apparently different level, there was a massive explosion outside the house of Hafeez Saeed, the numero uno of Pakistan’s terrorism effort.

All of that and more will probably influence talks scheduled at the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting of National Security Advisors, to be attended by India’s Ajit Doval and his counterpart Moeed Yusuf at Dushanbe in Tajikistan.