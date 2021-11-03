SC’s High Bar For Terrorism Charges Can Pose Problems in Regions Like J&K

The problem is this – the judgment also states, “Mere association with a terrorist organisation as a member or otherwise will not be sufficient to attract the offence under Section 38 unless the association is with an intention to further its activities. Even if an accused allegedly supports a terrorist organisation by committing acts referred (which includes ‘invites support, arranging meetings etc), he cannot be held guilty of the offence … if it is not established that the acts of support are done with an intention to further the activities of a terrorist organisation. Thus, intention to further activities of a terrorist organisation is an essential ingredient of the offences punishable…”

Therein lies a serious problem for counterterrorism officials, particularly in Kashmir, where the so-called “overground worker”, or an OGW, is vital to the terrorist web. Under this judgment, most of them would get away scot-free.