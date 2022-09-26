Scripted Drama or Rebellion? Rajasthan Crisis Puts Gehlot’s Loyalty in Question

It was supposed to be a repeat of 1998 when the legislative party of the Congress in Rajasthan was supposed to pass a one-line resolution authorising the Congress high command to decide on who should be the next chief minister of Rajasthan.

Stalwart Jat leader Parasram Maderna refused to raise the flag of the rebellion even though he enjoyed the support of the majority of the Congress MLAs and Ashok Gehlot become Chief Minister as a result.

The decision of the high command in 1998 proved right as the might of Maderna was counterbalanced by the glitterati of the Congress line up which included Balram Jakhar, Ramniwas Mirdha, Sisram Ola, Natwar Singh, Buta Singh and Naval Kishor Sharma.

The same script was to be played all over again in Jaipur on Sunday when the Congress legislative party was supposed to pass a one-line resolution. And after that Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha accompanied by AICC state in-charge Ajay Maken was supposed to convey the decision of the high command – appointing young Sachin Pilot at the helm in Rajasthan as Chief Minister.