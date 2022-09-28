India’s Stand Aside, Will China & Russia Continue To Pretend As Global Allies?

Yes, Russia and China did sign a lengthy agreement earlier this year in Beijing to herald a “new era” in the global order and, reiterated that “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” with no area off limits for cooperation.

Robert Daly, the director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States, at the Wilson Center, in Washington, said that the statement released by the two “might be looked back on as the beginning of Cold War Two.”

China has not condemned Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine which has now morphed into a full-blown war. China is also the world’s top importer of Russian crude oil, accounting for 15.4% of Russia's total crude oil exports.

Together with India, its imports of Russian oil had jumped by 11 million tons in the second quarter of this year, following Russia’s intervention in Ukraine, translating into $9 billion, leading to Western accusations that this was subsidising the cost of war for Russia.

Putin has relied on Beijing for trade in the face of Western sanctions. Its overall exports from Russia rose by more than 50% from January to August when compared to the same period last year.