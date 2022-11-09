10% EWS Quota, Class Vs Caste: Can India Fix Its Broken Socio-Economic Policy?

In this author’s work on producing the Access (In)Equality Index (AEI) last year, one of the key analytical areas of our index work included a comprehensive diagnosis of the state of ‘access inequality’ for different social groups, or those disadvantaged by their social identity.

The National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (NFHS-4) shows that 45.9 percent of ST population were in the lowest wealth bracket compared to 26.6 percent of SC population, 18.3 percent of OBCs, 9.7 percent of other castes and 25.3 percent of those whose caste is unknown.

Skewed distribution of wealth and income co-exist with inequalities in access to opportunities, allocation of resources, availability of social capital for the Indian social structure. SC/ST/OBC households lag behind in overall socio-economic development because of unequal access to opportunities.

Access to basic amenities: Marginalised caste groups such as Scheduled Castes (SCs), STs and OBCs are not allowed to access the same water sources (e.g., wells or community stand-posts) as dominant caste groups in some rural villages in India. This is based in orthodox social beliefs which creates a barrier to access basic amenities, not only water, but also other necessities like community toilets, decent housing, etc.

Access to healthcare: There is a lack of effective access to health care by marginalised groups in India. This is more pronounced for maternal healthcare –primarily because these groups have been traditionally excluded and discriminated, suffer from high incidences of poverty, deprivations, and low levels of education & awareness, which have made their access to public healthcare tougher. The disparities are visible in the figure below.