We Can't Protest a Law if We Challenge it in Court? Since When, Your Lordships?

On 12 January 2021, the same three-judge bench of the court, headed by former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, had stayed the implementation of the farm laws. But even while noting that they hoped this would encourage the farmers to call off the protests, the judges had back in clearly said that the court "may not stifle a peaceful protest".

I was thoroughly confused now, because during the hearing on Monday, Justices Khanwilkar and Ravikumar had expressed their confusion that the protests had continued even though the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the farm laws. The three judges who had actually passed the stay had not believed that it took away the right to protest, so why would these two judges think this was up for debate?

Evidently, I was missing something. Of course! Back on 7 October 2020, the Supreme Court had delivered a judgment about the Shaheen Bagh protests – there must have been something there about how the right to protest couldn't be exercised by someone who'd filed a petition in the courts about the same issue.

Para 16: "Our Constitutional scheme comes with the right to protest and express dissent, but with an obligation towards certain duties." Hmmm, nothing about sub-judice matters there.

Maybe a bit further in the paragraph? Article 19 confers on citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully, blah blah blah enable enable every citizen to assemble peacefully and protest against the actions or inactions of the State. Aha!