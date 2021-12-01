‘Savarkar Above Bharat Ratna’: Why Politics Shouldn’t Enter the CIC Office

Maintaining neutrality and objectivity is one of the foremost characteristics of any adjudicating office-holder in a democratic society governed by rule of law. At the same time, as an individual, one can hold an opinion and even express it appropriately. The first is an ethical obligation of statutory authority, while the second is the constitutionally guaranteed right of the individual who is holding that authority. It is the wisdom that helps in choosing the right balance.

It was reported that a Central Information Commissioner (CIC) has opined that VD Savarkar, was the architect of Hindutva ideology and that his personality was above Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in our country. He further said, “If he gets the award it is fine. But even if he does not get this award that won't affect his stature as the Savarkar era has already begun in India… Earlier, we did not even imagine that Article 370 of the Constitution would be abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. But it has been repealed. This step marked the dawn of the Savarkar era in India”. He also felt that Savarkar could have prevented the partition of our country.