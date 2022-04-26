Sarpanch Killings, Elections, Pandits: What Modi Did Not Talk About in J&K

Let’s first look at what Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t say during a much-publicised visit to Jammu on Sunday.

He said nothing about Assembly elections. Many politicians and aspirants in the Union Territory have fondly speculated that elections could be held this autumn, but I don’t see that happening.

The Prime Minister spoke primarily to panchayat members, not only from the Union Territory but also from other parts of the country. His talk of empowering them is an oft-repeated theme, though it has not really been implemented on the ground.

Indeed, for some panchs and other residents of the Kashmir Valley, there was a bitter irony to this talk of strengthening panchayats, coming as it did in the wake of attacks and killings of several sarpanchs in the Valley.