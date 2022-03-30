‘We Saved Hindus’: Is Shiv Sena's Hindutva Really Different From BJP’s?

“Do not harass my Shiv Sainiks who were the ones to save Mumbai during the 1992-93 riots,”

– Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

It’s been 30 years now since the Mumbai riots of December 1992-January 1993 took place, but the claim that the Shiv Sena saved Mumbai’s Hindus during the riots is still being made.

In 1997, when the riots were still fresh in memory, Bal Thackeray had said: “If we had not been around in 1992-1993, Hindus would have all been massacred.” Ironically, even as the Sena chief was making this boast to the city’s fat cats at the Indian Merchants Chamber, it was being disproved just a short distance away. In the Bombay High Court, sitting judge B N Srikrishna, head of the one-man commission for inquiry into the riots, was nearing the end of his investigation.