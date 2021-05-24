India’s EAM in US: Will Jaishankar Pass Acid Test & Bring Us Help?

In a recent interview, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar revealed that he began dealing with the United States forty years ago. Indeed, in his professional avatar, Jaishankar has had more experience of handling the India-US relationship than any other Indian diplomat.

He served in the Indian Mission in Washington in the 1980s and led the same Mission as India’s ambassador about three decades later. He also helped in the management of India’s ties with the US from Delhi, at junior and middle-levels in the Ministry of External Affairs and as foreign secretary.