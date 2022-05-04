Russia’s Big Rouble Turnaround: If Putin Can Show Nerve, Why Can’t India?

Two unexpected outcomes of the Russia-Ukraine war have stunned pundits. One, how a hoody-clad comedian held an entire country’s nerve to forestall the fearsome Russian war machine that was expected to run over his nation in less than a week. And two, how the rouble bounced back from a ruinous 150 to the dollar to a spectacularly healthy 68 to the dollar in less than two months!

Since I am very wooden with comedy but do understand a whiff of geoeconomics, I shall stick to the rouble. It’s the world’s second-oldest currency (after the sterling), dating back to the 14th century. It floats freely, and before the war, it was the 17th most traded currency in 2019. But its death was foretold when western nations, led by America, slapped crippling sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. Over $300 bn of Russian reserves were frozen. With a dramatic flourish, Russian banks were removed from SWIFT, effectively outlawing them from the global payments architecture. The rouble tanked to nearly 150 to the dollar, and its obituary was written.