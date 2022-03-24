Russia-Ukraine War: Why Has Putin Not Taken to ‘Cyber Warfare’ Yet?

As the attack on Ukraine deepens, Russia has taken to indiscriminate shelling and targeting civilians and military organisations equally. But what is surprising is the conspicuous absence of cyber warfare, which has been a key element of Russia’s military strategy over the last decade. The Federation has often used state-backed hacker groups to carry out disproportionate cyber-attacks against its adversaries.

It should be mentioned here that before the war erupted on the ground, the greatest threat that the West envisioned was an escalation in cyber-attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure. But that has not come to pass.