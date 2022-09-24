Russia-Ukraine War: What Putin's Nuclear Attack Threat Implies For the World

The Ukraine conflict has just moved into a higher gear. As the war shifted course against Russia, the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) which President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent states just before the invasion, have said they want referendums on joining Russia from 23 to 27 September.

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson will do likewise. That’s just days away. Moscow’s position is that once, they formally accede, then its Russian territory, and thereby become part of Moscow’s defensive perimeter. And for that defence, Putin seems prepared to use nuclear weapons.

That’s an extremely dangerous position to be in. After all, it involves the West allowing Russia to get away with a fifth of Ukrainian territory. And it also needs the Ukrainians to give that up. Neither seems likely.