Russia-Ukraine War: What Is Moscow’s Nuclear Doctrine?

On 27 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin, referring to the economic sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, as well as the “aggressive statements regarding our country”, directed his defence officials to place Russia’s nuclear forces in a “special regime of combat duty”. It is unclear how this order changes the alert status of Russia’s nuclear forces – Russia, like the US, maintains many of its land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-based nuclear-tipped missiles at a high state of readiness.

Yet, Putin’s statement was immediately followed by the proverbial Tower of Babel, with some hinting at the imminence of a global nuclear war. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive.

So, is Putin sending a political message, or is he preparing for a nuclear strike? If yes, on whom? The answer lies in Russia’s indefensibility and its nuclear doctrine.