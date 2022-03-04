Russia-Ukraine War Shows Foreign Medical Students’ Struggles & Stigma in India

In the fast unravelling situation in eastern Europe, a lot of collateral attention – as well as damage – has been received by foreign medical graduates, leaving many scratching their heads and leading to question such high numbers of aspirants going abroad to Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia.

But for any young student who went abroad to pursue MBBS and is now caught in a bunker with rockets shooting overhead, the experience has turned into a deadly Molotov, to understand the ingredients of which we must rewind a little.

The time is 1991-92. With the advent and repeated accentuation of Mandal politics in India, the already very limited seats for the much sought after MBBS, especially for general category students, suddenly get reduced by half, and the numbers look well set to plummet even further, leaving many genuine aspirants in the lurch.