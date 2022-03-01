Russia-Ukraine War: Putin’s Biggest Miscalculation Was Kyiv’s Response

It is easy to start a war, but not to end one or to forecast its outcome. There is a well-known saying attributed to Helmuth von Moltke: ”No battle plan survives the first contact with the enemy.”

While Russia aimed at a quick Ukrainian surrender, the people of Ukraine seemingly had different ideas. The final results could be quite different for both. Writing on the issue in 2014, Henry Kissinger noted that “the test of policy is how it ends, not how it begins”.

It is almost certain that the Russians had intended a coup de main to use Spetsnaz special forces and paratroopers to seize Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv, capture President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and decapitate the Ukrainian government. A quick capture of Kyiv, along with that of Zelenskyy, could have had the shock effect to obtain a Ukrainian surrender leading to the installation of a friendly government that would have taken care of the rest of their agenda – of demilitarising the country and purging it of nationalists.