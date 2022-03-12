Russia-Ukraine War: Lessons For India in 'Atmanirbharta'

A fortnight into the war, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed not to press for admission into NATO as it is extracting a terrible cost from its people. He has also agreed to discuss the future of the Donbas region. The two main objectives for which Russia launched the war have been addressed. It is time that a ceasefire is pressed for by all the stakeholders, without holding back to prove a point or gain some seen or unseen advantage.

Away from the objectives of the war, the agendas of those participating by extending material or moral support, the hidden agendas of interested stakeholders (and the stakes are really quite high, even to the extent of changing the world order), let us analyse the operational aspects of war. The military dimension does have some perplexing aspects that should be uncovered with the passage of time.