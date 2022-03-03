Russia-Ukraine War: It’s Time for Western Media to Shed Its Bias

In a 21st-century hyperconnected global economy, we have regressed to witness a 20th century-style invasion, driven by the 9th-century ideology of the ‘Kievan Rus’, from where modern-day Russia, Ukraine and Belarus draw their sense of identity. Kyiv also has historical heft for the Bolshevik identity, the Slavic identity, and Orthodox Christianity. Vladimir I or Volodymyr I ruled Kievan Rus, and incidentally, now those are the names of the two leaders in Moscow and Kyiv. History has a funny way of repeating itself.

There has been a debate if this is the “darkest hour” (the only time I quote Churchill) that Europe has seen since the mid-20th century. Plunged into the abyss of a thunderous war, people are struggling with missiles falling, sirens blaring, martial law declared, toddlers in one arm, the search for bread with the other, tears in eyes, fear on the face, resilience in heart and anger on the mind. They all move in different directions, but their reason to move remains the same.

Proud homeowners have been suddenly rendered refugees overnight, and are fleeing to the west for no fault of their own, all because of a war they didn’t want, but a war they did get. Russia, they say, needs to stop the fighting for peace; Ukrainians, however, need to continue fighting if they want Ukraine to survive.