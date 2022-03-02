Russia-Ukraine War: Is India’s Fence-Sitting Adding to Stranded Students’ Woes?

No one from the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv, alleged the anguished father of Naveen, a young medical student who on Tuesday sadly became the first Indian citizen to be killed in the devastating Russian military offensive on Ukraine.

That is a pathetic reflection on the Indian diplomatic mission in Ukraine, which wound up its operations in Kyiv and is relocating in Lviv, near Ukraine’s western border. Not only have they done little except issue advisories to stranded Indians, but they also have not reached out to anyone and appear unaware of how many Indians have left that country in two weeks, since they first issued an advisory on 15 February. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman said on February 28, “We don't exactly know how many left between the advisory and [when] the conflict started. We think around 8,000 citizens have left.”