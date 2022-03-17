Russia-Ukraine War: Is India Going Against Its Values by Staying Neutral?

For the past thirty years, I have devoted much of my professional life to strengthening ties between the world’s two largest democracies. As Assistant Secretary of Commerce in the Clinton administration, I helped plan and execute the first Presidential Business Development Mission to India. I was secretary to a coalition promoting the approval of the US-India civil nuclear deal in the US Congress. I have written two books on US-India cooperation and have been active in the India programmes of two of Washington’s leading think tanks. I am a founding director of the US-India Friendship Council. But my involvement with India is deeper than that. I first came to India as a Fulbright Scholar in 1964, and my father before me was a US government official in the Indian P.L. 480 programme and the Green Revolution.

Underlying my work has been a deep belief that the common values of India and the US are the foundation of our relationship and that a strong US-India partnership is mutually beneficial in building prosperity and peace for ourselves and others throughout the world. The greatest of these values is democracy and the basic human rights that it encompasses.