Russia-Ukraine War: Can Taiwan Really Count On the US To Thwart China?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to an extensive debate on the looming threat over Taiwan from China. The question, ‘what if Taiwan is next?’, is discussed widely now. And with this, the need for preparing for an imminent invasion is emphasised, even if it seems unlikely.

Of course, drawing parallels between Taiwan and Ukraine is not suitable. However, there is no denying that the recent developments have made people in Taiwan jittery about the future of Taiwan, and some have started believing that China might take a cue from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. This is one of the reasons why Taiwan has emerged as one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine. From sending aid to Ukraine to organising solidarity rallies for the country with Taiwanese legislatures and officials in attendance, Taiwan is demonstrating its strong support.