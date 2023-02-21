Russia-Ukraine War: A Year On, India Must Attempt To Mediate & Prove Leadership

In the opening months of the war, the western hand-held anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons like the Javelin played havoc on Russian tanks and led to many questioning the utility of tanks in military doctrine. But the issue was really the quality of the tanks.

The fact is that given the balance of forces on each side and the strong, prepared defences, both sides need tanks to advance across the contested territory. This is what has persuaded the West to provide tanks to Ukraine along with infantry combat vehicles, better air defences and longer-range shells and missiles.

But it is not going to be easy for the Ukrainians to merge different western systems into its army and use them effectively and soon. In the meantime, Ukraine has been hard put to defend itself against Russian attacks which are consistent and continuous and hammer the front continuously in the Bakhmut area. The Russians are using attrition as the means of moving ahead and have shown little regard for their own losses which have been considerable.