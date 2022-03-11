Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Love & Loss in the Time of War

There are many love stories unfolding at this very moment in Ukraine and on its borders. As Russian bombs and shells rip through the country of 43 million people, at least two million have already been forced to flee. Each one of them is a person with a story – the story of a loved one left behind.

Dasha, a 31-year-old baker, left Ukraine with just a small sports bag. Her husband drove her for 700 kilometres to the Hungarian border, from where she crossed over on her own, leaving him behind. “If he doesn’t come to me in two weeks' time, I am going back in there for him,” she cried inconsolably at the refugee reception centre in Beregsurany, a small village on the northern side of the international Hungarian-Ukrainian border.

“Our child is with my parents in Serbia. We were there for new year’s eve and left our kid there because of the rising tensions in Ukraine. I am headed there at the moment”, said Dasha.