Russia-Ukraine Crisis: India Will Have To Prepare Itself for All Outcomes

In the category of crises, the one around Ukraine looks fairly unique. The slow-motion crisis has been building up slowly as the Russians concentrate their forces to the north and east of Ukraine. Their build-up is supposed to peak only in early 2022. Meanwhile, everyone has been left guessing Putin’s intentions. The American response, too, has been fairly low-key, with the US ruling out any military action but undertaking intense diplomacy to ward off a crisis.

Yet, should there be an invasion of Ukraine, or were the situation to ease off through a Russian-American deal, there would be a global fallout with implications for India.