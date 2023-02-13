Russia-Ukraine Conflict: As War Rages On, Can Europe Intervene for Peace?

It now seems that Europe is pulling up its socks. Data from the Kiel Institute of World Economy which tracks aid to Ukraine, indicates that for the first time, the Europeans surpassed the US in the value of total committed aid to Ukraine.

EU countries and institutions totalled nearly 52 billion euros in military, financial, and humanitarian assistance until 20 November as compared to the US at just under 48 billion euros.

The main reason for the changes is an 18-billion-euro Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) package agreed upon by the EU for 2023. Germany is the largest donor country in Europe while tiny Lithuania and Latvia are among those also contributing significantly in terms of a percentage of their GDP.

None of that however means that there is unity across European populations on the Ukraine war, thereby, leading to unease among their leaders.