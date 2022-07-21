Russia & Iran: What Does the Coming Together of the Two US ‘Outcasts’ Mean?

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the P5 countries and Germany was signed in 2015. At its heart, it was a US-Iran nuclear deal. The JCPOA was a bargain in which Iran agreed to reduce its low-enriched uranium stockpile and curtail its enrichment only to levels needed for civilian purposes. It also agreed to cut the number of its centrifuges drastically. In return, the US agreed to gradually lift sanctions it had imposed on Iran and which had negatively impacted its economy. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA and began to reimpose sanctions. President Biden has been in favour of reinstating the deal, but the talks between Iran and the US have been stalled since March this year.

Meanwhile, reports have been circulating that Iran has resumed enriching uranium. Also, it has removed some surveillance equipment from one of its nuclear facilities. It did so after the US and some other countries introduced a resolution criticising Iran for not “sufficiently” cooperating with the IAEA. It is in this context that Putin’s remarks to the media in Tehran assume significance. He said: