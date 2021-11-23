RSS Worried About ‘Brand Modi’ as PM Bows to Farmers

To a haughty politician who has assiduously acquired the image of a strong leader, nothing is more damaging than when that image develops cracks due to his own meek surrender before ‘people power’. The damage happens at two critical levels.

First, his adversaries suddenly begin to see that he is not quite what his propaganda projected him to be. They realise that he is vulnerable to capitulation if the right issues are raised in the right manner with the requisite amount of agitational pressure.