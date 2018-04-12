Hey RSS, If Ambedkar Was a ‘True Hindu’, Why Did He Convert?

The atmosphere has changed a bit now, and that is why in the coming days, the BJP, the Sangh and the government, with the intent of reducing some of that anger, will sing Babasaheb’s praises and bow down in front of his devotees. The RSS has been trying to do this for years; they have even attempted to adopt Babasaheb as their own.

In reality, Dalit society is the biggest headache for the RSS. The more you try to suppress it, the more it struggles. The biggest reason for this, which the Sangh will never admit, is that it is a Brahminical organisation, and in the name of the Vedic era, it wants to once again establish Brahminism in the country. It also believes that the downfall of Hinduism is due to its deviation from core values.

The first blow (to Hinduism) came from Buddhism, followed by Islam and Christianity. That is why to restore and strengthen Hinduism, the RSS wants to take society back to the past.