Unqualified Praise to Criticism: COVID Strain on RSS-BJP Equation?

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's online lecture on 15 May as a part of the 'Positivity Unlimited' series of lectures, organised by a RSS affiliate, marks an inflection point in the relationship between the ideological fountainhead and the Narendra Modi regime.

Bhagwat's decision to call out 'unmindfulness' (gaflat) of the shasan and prashasan (government and administration) after the first wave of COVID is the first instance of public criticism by the RSS during the pandemic. Rumbles heard in private so far, has now breached the hush-hush world of the Sangh Parivar.

Although this will not please Prime Minister Modi and his close aides, and they can no longer take the RSS' unqualified support and lavish praise for COVID-19 management for granted.