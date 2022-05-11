RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2: Recent South Blockbusters Have Little to Offer Except Masala

The grand success of three south Indian films this year – Pushpa, RRR and KGF2 – and the record-breaking journey of Baahubali earlier, has surprised many in the Hindi film industry. In comparison to Hindi cinema, southern films now appear to have more popular superstars, better budgets and effective marketing strategies. Their slick presentation, along with brilliant cinema graphics, makes their stories attractive.

In fact, many have been suggesting that the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industries are ready to displace Bollywood soon in representing Indian cinema on the world stage. There may be some truth in such an assertion – Hindi films are not doing very well at the box office and have failed to match the grandeur and technological advancements that southern cinema has introduced in recent times. However, it’s still too early to suggest that the Hindi film industry shall soon mimic southern cinema. In fact, this year’s top Hindi films have offered more meaningful cinema than southern films.