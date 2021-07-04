Romance of Paan: How Urdu Poetry Takes a Leaf Out of Life of Leisure

The agony and ecstasy of love is brought forth in all its vividness in this sher by Mushafi Ghulam Hamdani

Gar maza chaaho to katro dil sarotey se miraa Tum supaarii kii dalii rakhte ho naahaq paan mein

If you want real pleasure snip at my heart with a betel-slicer Why do you needlessly place a betelnut on the betel leaf

Mir Taqi Mir speaks of the allure of the beloved speaking through a mouth full of paan:

Jab hum-kalaam hum se hotaa hai paan khaa kar Kis rang se kare hai baatein chabaa chabaa kar

When he addresses me with his mouth full of paan With such style he speaks to me as he chews on it

The red of the betel juice was routinely likened to fresh blood, blood from a lover’s bleeding heart, as in this sher by Hatim:

Tere honton ke taiin paan se laal Dekh kar ḳhun-e-jigar khata huun

Your lips stained crimson with paan I look at them and eat the heart’s blood

Nazir Akbarabadi alludes to the use of the paan as a cosmetic to redden the lips:

Kaajal mehndi paan missi aur kanghii chotii mein har aan Kyaa kyaa rang banaavegii aur kyaa kyaa naqshe dhaalegii

Kohl henna missi paan comb and braid each have such style What artistry they have wrought and what impressions they will make