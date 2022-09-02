Intimidate, Detain, Deport: Rohingyas a Target of India's Majoritarian Politics

Refugees are neither illegal immigrants nor foreigners.

India has failed to recognise Rohingyas as refugees. Refugees are not illegal immigrants, but fall under a different category of immigrants who escape or migrate to a different place due to fear of persecution for reasons related to their race, religion, nationality, etc. This way of seeing refugees is formally accepted as a part of customary international law. Such a category of people includes asylum seekers, ones who have not declared their status yet, those whose status is pending, as well as those who do not formally express their willingness to be protected.

The principle of non-refoulement applies to any refugees. When it comes to the Rohingyas, who are both stateless and refugees, India has categorically violated this principle by deporting them to Myanmar. Thus, by deporting them back, Article 21, which gives both citizens and non-citizens the right to life and liberty, stands violated. Moreover, prohibition from torture must prevail over any other principle or law.

The infrastructures of detention and the status of refugees are also differentially used by India. It is well known that when it came to Tibetans and Sri Lankans, the Indian government recognised their status as refugees and extended basic socio-economic rights, apart from right to vote and government jobs. What, then, is the deciding factor of this differential treatment of the Rohingyas? Is it their religion? Are each of the 40,000 Rohingyas a threat to India?

The laws that are used to prosecute them are also deeply misplaced. In the writ petition, Mohammad Salimullah v Union of India, it is argued that the Foreigners Act 1946 and Foreigners Order 1948 used to deport them are laws that should ideally address the foreigner who enters India without a valid document. Rohingyas are not foreigners but refugees who fled Myanmar fearing genocide.

The absence of legislation for refugees in India also complicated matters, leaving room for their arbitrary and differential treatment. In the same petition, it is also categorically shown that "mass refoulment without due process is arbitrary and discriminatory and abhorrent to constitutional morality." It is these grounds that make India a party to crimes against humanity in Myanmar, the petition further observes.