Fodder Scam Continues to Hit Fortunes of RJD as Lalu Prasad Yadav Back in Jail

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted for the fifth time in the fodder scam. He has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment in the Doranda Treasury case. The special court of CBI has also imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on Yadav.

Prabhat Kumar, the counsel for Lalu Yadav, tried to plead to the court to show leniency considering his age, and ill-health but the court took a stern view and sentenced him for five years. Lalu is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Legal experts say that Lalu Yadav would have to cool his heels in jail for a few days while he approaches the higher courts with his bail plea.