‘Who Knew Suicide Attempts Could Make One Feel So Alive?’

Ancestral House, the one pristine place I had felt safe and loved in, was now defiled. Unable to bear a storm without the promise of a rainbow, I undertook my most serious venture yet. In a house that was both ancient and brand new – a 2-in-1 house. Ancient because it was yet another cool, dark government house with high ceilings and long ceiling fans that the British had built to last longer than they did. New because we had just moved into it, into a new city, into a new locality — at Grant Road in South Bombay. Left for most of the day alone in this NewOldHouse, away from the surveillance of kakas, I decided to unfasten the Tentacle’s grip once and for all. How? The answer was as always InPlainSight.

In a container of Baygon Spray.

If a few sprays could murder a family of roaches, surely the tin could murder a toxic tentacle? Definitely. One hundred percent. I downed it like water. (Two years later, I’d similarly down vinegar with similar results.) Before it could go all the way down, the Tentacle used all its might and pushed it out making me a fountain of Baygon Spray.