Can Indians Legally Refuse to Take COVID-19 Vaccine? Should They?

Tucked in the abode of the hills, the Meghalaya High Court prefaced its judgment with “At the outset, it must be stated clearly and unequivocally that vaccination is the need of the hour-nay, an absolute necessity in order to overcome this global pandemic which is engulfing our world.” The Court then went on to ruminate on the sayings of the great jurist Cardozo who had said “every human being of adult years and sound mind has a right to determine what shall be done with their body”. Delicately balancing the conflict, the Court concluded that it could not find any legal or constitutional basis to justify “mandatory or forceful vaccination”.

As the ‘Vishwaguru’ woefully lags behind her disciples in the vaccination efforts to combat the coronavirus, ‘interesting’ legal issues are being thrown up. Perhaps it is not a coincidence after all that “May you live in interesting times” is an ancient Chinese curse!