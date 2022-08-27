'Revdi': Can Indian States Strike a Perfect Balance Between Debt and Welfare?

To put into context, it must be realised that during most of the last two years, despite a pandemic wreaking havoc on almost all states’ fiscal positions, exacerbating the public debt-levels of states and that of the centre, the Modi Government offered little direct fiscal support for most affected state governments to meet their financial needs. States are expected to incur a higher proportion of healthcare costs -due to the subject having constitutional enlistment as a State List matter. During the pandemic, most state budgets, due to swelling healthcare costs, were stretching thin. The union government did step in to provide support for direct procurement of vaccines but a lot of the help came in as too little too late.

During most of the pandemic-induced lockdown, when the vulnerable sections were devastated by poverty and suffering, most offered assistance to states came in the form of liquidity support with the opportunity to borrow through the RBI or the Union/Centre. Many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana and others (mostly non-BJP ruled states) remained skeptical of union government’s actions and tried to avoid borrowing excessively to meet their increased expenses.

The recently reported loss in state autonomy for managing its fiscal resources has made more of such states cautious and anxious about their ability (and agency) to manage their own budgets and borrowings.