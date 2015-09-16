Remembering the Epic MS Subbulakshmi on Her Death Anniversary

It sounds irreverent that a semi-literate in Carnatic music should dare to write on MS Subbulakshmi, ‘MS Amma’ to millions of her admirers. I still venture to write for a selfish reason. Recalling her divine qualities gives me some inner strength, that is utterly difficult to draw from elsewhere. It is akin to visiting a favourite temple to pay obeisance to the Lord and committing oneself to good conduct! Such is MS’s magnetism in life and after.



MS’s appeal was not merely to the connoisseur among the TamBrahms as some would like to believe. Unlettered Tamil non-Brahmin villagers were equally ecstatic that she was one among them. In a sense she bridged the chasm between the elite of Chennai’s Music Academy and the peasant who was enchanted by her soulful rendering of songs in praise of Lord Muruga or Vinayaga.

She was aristocratic, having shed her humble beginnings in the district town of Madurai after her marriage to a Madras-based nationalist, Sadasivam, known for his uncanny ability to spot talent. (It was he who inducted her into the Tamil movie world as well as the privileged Carnatic music platform). She adapted herself quickly to become part of the music milieu dominated by Brahmins, something my dear friend T M Krishna considers an aberration to be remedied sooner than later. MS never forgot her rural roots, although she did not flaunt her love for that part of Tamil Nadu.